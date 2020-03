Ish-komandanti i forcave amerikane për Evropë kundërshton idetë për tërheqjen e trupave nga Kosova

This would be a mistake…KFOR is the lone anchor of stability in the region. Pulling them out now, before agreements have been implemented, would be like pulling all your starters in the middle of a comeback in the 4th quarter, just before you take the lead. https://twitter.com/DonaldJTrumpJr/status/1237361127513784322 …

Donald Trump Jr. Agree. There are 650 US troops in Kosovo. Time to bring them home.