4.2 C
Prizren
E martë, 24 Nëntor, 2020
type here...
Kulture

Lista e plotë e nominimeve për çmimet e “Grammy Awards 2021”

By admin

Për herën e 63-të me radhë do të mbahet evenimenti i “Grammy Awards”, me tridhjetë e një janar të vitit 2021, shkruan KultPlus.

Ndër këngëtaret që dominojnë në nominimet e çmimeve janë Beyoncé, Taylor Sëift dhe Dua Lipa.

Për të u kualifikuar për pjesëmarrjen në Grammy Awards, albumet dhe këngët duhet të jenë të lansuara në mes të 1 shtatorit 2019 dhe 31 gusht 2020.

Gjatë kësaj here “Grammy” ka ardhur edhe me disa ndryshime, duke shtuar kategori për të fituar tituj.

Lista e plotë e nominimeve:

Rekordi i vitit

“Black Parade,” Beyoncé
“Colors,” Black Pumas
“Rockstar,” DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
“Say So,” Doja Cat
“Everything I Wanted,” Billie Eilish
“Don’t Start Now,” Dua Lipa
“Circles,” Post Malone
“Savage,” Megan Thee Stallion

Albumi i vitit

“Chilombo,” Jhené Aiko
“Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition),” Black Pumas
“Everyday Life,” Coldplay
“Djesse Vol. 3,” Jacob Collier
“Women in Music Pt. III,” Haim
“Future Nostalgia,” Dua Lipa
“Hollywood’s Bleeding,” Post Malone
“Folklore,” Taylor Swift

Kënga e vitit

“Black Parade,” Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk and Rickie “Caso” Tice.

“The Box,” Samuel Gloade and Rodrick Moore
“Cardigan,” Aaron Dessner and Taylor Swift
“Circles,” Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk, Austin Post and Billy Walsh
“Don’t Start Now,” Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick, Dua Lipa and Emily Warren
“Everything I Wanted,” Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell
“I Can’t Breathe,” Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas
“If the World Was Ending,” Julia Michaels and JP Saxe

Artisti i ri

Ingrid Andress
Phoebe Bridgers
Chika
Noah Cyrus
D Smoke
Doja Cat
Kaytranada
Megan Thee Stallion

Performanca më e mirë POP

“Yummy,” Justin Bieber
“Say So,” Doja Cat
“Everything I Wanted,” Billie Eilish
“Don’t Start Now,” Dua Lipa
“Watermelon Sugar,” Harry Styles
“Cardigan,” Taylor Swift

Bashkëpunimi më i mirë POP

“Un Dia (One Day),” J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny and Tainy
“Intentions,” Justin Bieber featuring Quavo
“Dynamite,” BTS
“Rain on Me,” Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande
“Exile,” Taylor Swift featuring Bon Iver

Albumi më i mirë POP

“Changes,” Justin Bieber
“Chromatica,” Lady Gaga
“Future Nostalgia,” Dua Lipa
“Fine Line,” Harry Styles
“Folklore,” Taylor Swift

Performanca më e mirë Rock

“Shameika,” Fiona Apple
“Not,” Big Thief
“Kyoto,” Phoebe Bridgers
“The Steps,” Haim
“Stay High,” Brittany Howard
“Daylight,” Grace Potter

Albumi më i mirë Rock

“A Hero’s Death,” Fontaines D.C.
“Kiwanuka,” Michael Kiwanuka
“Daylight,” Grace Potter
“Sound & Fury,” Sturgill Simpson
“The New Abnormal,” The Strokes

Albumi më i mirë alternativ

“Fetch the Bolt Cutters,” Fiona Apple
“Hyperspace,” Beck
“Punisher,” Phoebe Bridgers
“Jamie,” Brittany Howard
“The Slow Rush,” Tame Impala

Perfomanca më e mirë R&B

“Lightning & Thunder,” Jhené Aiko featuring John Legend
“Black Parade,” Beyoncé
“All I Need,” Jacob Collier featuring Mahalia and Ty Dolla Sign
“Goat Head,” Brittany Howard
“See Me,” Emily King

Kënga më e mirë R&B

“Better Than I Imagine,” Robert Glasper, Meshell Ndegeocello and Gabriella Wilson, tekstshkrues (Robert Glasper featuring H.E.R. and Meshell Ndegeocello)
“Black Parade,” Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk and Rickie “Caso” Tice, tekstshkrues (Beyoncé)
“Collide,” Sam Barsh, Stacey Barthe, Sonyae Elise, Olu Fann, Akil King, Josh Lopez, Kaveh Rastegar and Benedetto Rotondi, tekstshkrues (Tiana Major9 and Earthgang)
“Do It,” Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Anton Kuhl, Victoria Monét, Scott Storch and Vincent Van Den Ende, tekstshkrues (Chloe X Halle)
“Slow Down,” Nasri Atweh, Badriia Bourelly, Skip Marley, Ryan Williamson and Gabriella Wilson, tekstshkrues (Skip Marley and H.E.R.)

Albumi më i mirë R&B

“Chilombo,” Jhené Aiko
“Ungodly Hour,” Chloe X Halle
“Free Nationals,” Free Nationals
“____ Yo Feelings,” Robert Glasper
“It Is What It Is,” Thundercat

Performanca më e mirë Hip-hop

“Deep Reverence,” Big Sean Featuring Nipsey Hussle
“Bop,” DaBaby
“What’s Poppin,” Jack Harlow
“The Bigger Picture,” Lil Baby
“Savage,” Megan Thee Stallion dhe Beyoncé
“Dior,” Pop Smoke

Melodia më e mirë Hip-Hop

“Rockstar,” DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
“Laugh Now, Cry Later,” Drake featuring Lil Durk
“Lockdown,” Anderson .Paak
“The Box,” Roddy Ricch
“Highest in the Room,” Travis Scott

Kënga më e mirë Hip-Hop

“The Bigger Picture,” Dominique Jones, Noah Pettigrew and Rai’shaun Williams, songwriters (Lil Baby)
“The Box,” Samuel Gloade and Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)
“Laugh Now, Cry Later,” Durk Banks, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Ron LaTour and Ryan Martinez, songwriters (Drake featuring Lil Durk)
“Rockstar,” Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, Ross Joseph Portaro IV and Rodrick Moore, songwriters (DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch)
“Savage,” Beyoncé, Shawn Carter, Brittany Hazzard, Derrick Milano, Terius Nash, Megan Pete, Bobby Session Jr., Jordan Kyle Lanier Thorpe and Anthony White, songwriters (Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé)

Albumi më i mirë Hip-hop

“Black Habits,” D Smoke
“Alfredo,” Freddie Gibbs and the Alchemist
“A Written Testimony,” Jay Electronica
“King’s Disease,” Nas
“The Allegory,” Royce Da 5’9”

Performanca më e mire Country

“Stick That in Your Country Song,” Eric Church
“Who You Thought I Was,” Brandy Clark
“When My Amy Prays,” Vince Gill
“Black Like Me,” Mickey Guyton
“Bluebird,” Miranda Lambert

Kënga më e mirë County

“Bluebird,” Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby and Miranda Lambert, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)
“The Bones,” Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins and Laura Veltz, songwriters (Maren Morris)
“Crowded Table,” Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby and Lori McKenna, songwriters (The Highwomen)
“More Hearts Than Mine,” Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis and Derrick Southerland, songwriters (Ingrid Andress)
“Some People Do,” Jesse Frasure, Shane McAnally, Matthew Ramsey and Thomas Rhett, songwriters (Old Dominion)

Albumi më i mirë Country

Lady Like,” Ingrid Andress
“Your Life Is a Record,” Brandy Clark
“Wildcard,” Miranda Lambert
“Nightfall,” Little Big Town
“Never Will,” Ashley McBryde

Latin Pop ose albumi Urban

“YHLQMDLG,” Bad Bunny
“Por Primera Vez,” Camilo
“Mesa Para Dos,” Kany García
“Pausa,” Ricky Martin
“3:33,” Debi Nova

Performanca më e mirë amerikane

“Colors,” Black Pumas
“Deep in Love,” Bonny Light Horseman
“Short and Sweet,” Brittany Howard
“I’ll Be Gone,” Norah Jones and Mavis Staples
“I Remember Everything,” John Prine

Albumi më i mirë global

“Fu Chronicles,” Antibalas
“Twice as Tall,” Burna Boy
“Agora,” Bebel Gilberto
“Love Letters,” Anoushka Shankar
“Amadjar,” Tinariwen

Producenti i vitit

Jack Antonoff
Dan Auerbach
Dave Cobb
Flying Lotus
Andrew Watt

Muzika më e mirë e filmit

“Beastie Boys Story,” Beastie Boys
“Black Is King,” Beyoncé
“We Are Freestyle Love Supreme,” Freestyle Love Supreme
“Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice,” Linda Ronstadt
“That Little Ol’ Band From Texas,” ZZ Top

Previous articleBideni thotë se SHBA-ja është e gatshme të udhëheqë sërish në skenën globale
Next articleMuharremaj: Në Suharekë të prekurit me COVID-19 po dalin jashtë shtëpive, nga nesër policia në aksion
- Advertisement -

Më Shumë

Fokus

Ushtarët e FSK-së parakalojnë në rrugët e Rahovecit

admin - 0
Forca e Sigurisë së Kosovës (FSK), paraditen e së mërkurës ka parakaluar në rrugët e Rahovecit. Ushtarët e FSK-së, bashkë me të parin e komunës...
Read more
Lajme

Specialja lëshon njoftimin e fundit për Thaçin,Veselin, Selimin e Krasniqin

admin - 0
Dhomat e Specializuara kanë njoftuar se sot do të mbahet një konferencë për të njoftuar lidhur me ecurinë e çështjes në rastin e ish-presidentit...
Read more

Prizren, fillon impelementimi i projektit “Vendosja e sinjalizimit horizontal dhe vertikal”

Fokus admin - 0
Në kuadër të projekti, i cili synon përmirësimin e infrastrukturës rrugore dhe ngritjen e sigurisë në trafik, janë duke u ndërruar dhe plotësuar të...

Nënkryetari i Prizrenit: Rezultatet për COVID-19 po na vijnë pasi po i varrosim të ndjerët

Fokus admin - 0
Nënkryetari i Komunës së Prizrenit, Visar Shehu thotë se në këtë komunë që nga fillimi i pandemisë rreth 1400 raste me coronavirus. “Fatkeqësisht 85 prej...

Prizren, një muaj paraburgim për të dyshuarën për grabitje dhe posedim të narkotikëve

Lajme admin - 0
Gjykata Themelore në Prizren, Departamenti për Krime të Rënda (DKR), ka aprovuar kërkesën e Prokurorisë Themelore të Prizrenit, për caktimin e masës së paraburgimit...

Policia shqipton 864 gjoba për mos respektim të Ligjit për Pandeminë

Lajme admin - 0
Policia e Kosovës vetëm gjatë 24 orëve të fundit ka shqiptuar 864 tiketa për mosrespektim të ligjit COVID-19. Ligji për Parandalimin dhe Luftimin e Pandemisë...

Për 24 orë, shqiptohen 794 gjoba në trafik dhe 799 për mosrespektim të Ligjit Covid-19

Siguri admin - 0
Policia e Kosovës, në 24 orët e fundit ka shqiptuar 794 gjoba për ata që nuk kanë respektuar rregullat në trafik, raporton Në raportin 24...

Deputeti i VV’së: Pas kësaj deklarate, Driton Selmanaj s’meriton të jetë as qytetar i Kosovës

Lajme admin - 0
Deputeti i Lëvizjes Vetëvendosje, Artan Abrashi ka reaguar ndaj deklaratës së zëvendëskryeministrit të Kosovës, Driton Selmanajt, shkruan Gazeta Express. Kur gazetari Parim Olluri në emisionin...

Edhe Hajrulla Çeku mohon se pati përplasje fizike me Arben Gashin

Lajme admin - 0
Deputeti i Vetëvendosjes, Hajrulla Çeku, ka mohuar se është përplasur fizikisht me shefin e Grupit Parlamentar të LDK-së, Arben Gashi, derisa ishin duke debatuar...

Putini thotë se është e papërshtatshme ta urojë Bidenin

Bote & Rajoni admin - 0
Presidenti rus, Vladimir Putin thotë se nuk ka asnjë motiv të fshehur pas vendimit të tij për të mos uruar presidentin e zgjedhur amerikan,...

Plagoset një 19 vjeçar në Prizren

Fokus admin - 0
Një person i moshës 19-vjeçare është plagosur sot në Prizren, i dyshuari ndodhet në arrati mirëpo i njëjti është identifkuar nga policia. Lajmin për Gazetën...

Për 10 ditë, mbi 2 mijë gjoba u shqiptuan në Gjakovë, Rahovec e Malishevë

Lajme admin - 0
Policia e Kosovës ka njoftuar se në Gjakovë, Rahovec dhe Malishevë që nga 13 nëntori, ka shqiptuar 2 mijë e 45 dënime mandatorë, si...

Përkujtohet vrasja e dy fëmijëve në Dragobil të Malishevës, tri dekada më vonë askush s’është dënuar për këtë krim

Lajme admin - 0
Opinionisti Fitim Salihu ka përkujtuar dy fëmijë nga Malisheva që u vranë nga forcat serbe në prill të vitit 1989. 11 vjecarët Din dhe Arsim...

Policia e Prizrenit në aksion, gjobit rreth 300 qytetarë për mosrespektim të masave dhe goma të dimrit

Fokus admin - 0
Drejtoria rajonale e policisë në Prizren ka njoftuar se gjatë 24 orëve të fundit ka gjobitur 155 persona mos mosrespektim të masave për parandalimin...

Bideni thotë se SHBA-ja është e gatshme të udhëheqë sërish në skenën globale

Bote & Rajoni admin - 0
Presidenti i zgjedhur i SHBA-së, Joe Biden, ka thënë sot se SHBA-ja do të jetë e “gatshme të udhëheqë” sërish në skenën globale, pasi...

Vrasja e prindërve në Prizren, djali do të gjykohet në Suedi

Lajme admin - 0
Adriatik Hadri, i dyshuar për vrasjen e prindërve në Prizren, do të gjykohet në Suedi, në mungesë të një marrëveshje për ekstradim në Kosovë....

Lajmet e Fundit

Rozë

Tayna publikon disa video nga palestra, fokuson vetëm të pasmet

admin - 0
Rep-artisja me prejardhje nga Prizreni, Tayna, është ndër më të komentuarat kohëve të fundit. Bukuroshja brune po bën bujë të madhe në industrinë muzikore, përmes...
Read more
Fokus

Muharremaj: Në Suharekë të prekurit me COVID-19 po dalin jashtë shtëpive, nga nesër policia në aksion

admin - 0
Për Komunën e Suharekës sot IKSHPK ka njoftuar tri raste të vdekjeve që kanë rezultuar edhe me coronavirus. Kryetari Bali Muharremaj për RTV Dukagjinin thotë...
Read more
Kulture

Lista e plotë e nominimeve për çmimet e “Grammy Awards 2021”

admin - 0
Për herën e 63-të me radhë do të mbahet evenimenti i “Grammy Awards”, me tridhjetë e një janar të vitit 2021, shkruan KultPlus. Ndër këngëtaret...
Read more
Bote & Rajoni

Bideni thotë se SHBA-ja është e gatshme të udhëheqë sërish në skenën globale

admin - 0
Presidenti i zgjedhur i SHBA-së, Joe Biden, ka thënë sot se SHBA-ja do të jetë e “gatshme të udhëheqë” sërish në skenën globale, pasi...
Read more
Lajme

Prizren: Një muaj paraburgim për një burrë për sulm seksual e fizik

admin - 0
Gjykata Themelore në Prizren, Departamenti i Përgjithshëm, ka aprovuar kërkesën e Prokurorisë Themelore të Prizrenit, për caktimin e masës së paraburgimit kundër të pandehurit...
Read more

Të gjitha materialet e portalit janë të mbrojtura me të drejtat autoriale. Ato mund të kopjohen, modifikohen, dhe ripublikohen vetëm duke iu referuar burimit PrizrenPress.com. Të drejtat autoriale janë të rezervuara, sipas dispozitave ligjore në fuqi në Republikën e Kosovës.

© 2019 PrizrenPress. Hostuar tek JusaHost. Dizajnuar nga Amir Rami

info@prizrenpress.com

044 820 520

Kategoritë

Lidhuni Me Ne