Lista e plotë e nominimeve për çmimet e “Grammy Awards 2021”

Për herën e 63-të me radhë do të mbahet evenimenti i “Grammy Awards”, me tridhjetë e një janar të vitit 2021, shkruan KultPlus.

Ndër këngëtaret që dominojnë në nominimet e çmimeve janë Beyoncé, Taylor Sëift dhe Dua Lipa.

Për të u kualifikuar për pjesëmarrjen në Grammy Awards, albumet dhe këngët duhet të jenë të lansuara në mes të 1 shtatorit 2019 dhe 31 gusht 2020.

Gjatë kësaj here “Grammy” ka ardhur edhe me disa ndryshime, duke shtuar kategori për të fituar tituj.

Lista e plotë e nominimeve:

Rekordi i vitit

“Black Parade,” Beyoncé

“Colors,” Black Pumas

“Rockstar,” DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

“Say So,” Doja Cat

“Everything I Wanted,” Billie Eilish

“Don’t Start Now,” Dua Lipa

“Circles,” Post Malone

“Savage,” Megan Thee Stallion

Albumi i vitit

“Chilombo,” Jhené Aiko

“Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition),” Black Pumas

“Everyday Life,” Coldplay

“Djesse Vol. 3,” Jacob Collier

“Women in Music Pt. III,” Haim

“Future Nostalgia,” Dua Lipa

“Hollywood’s Bleeding,” Post Malone

“Folklore,” Taylor Swift

Kënga e vitit

“Black Parade,” Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk and Rickie “Caso” Tice.

“The Box,” Samuel Gloade and Rodrick Moore

“Cardigan,” Aaron Dessner and Taylor Swift

“Circles,” Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk, Austin Post and Billy Walsh

“Don’t Start Now,” Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick, Dua Lipa and Emily Warren

“Everything I Wanted,” Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell

“I Can’t Breathe,” Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas

“If the World Was Ending,” Julia Michaels and JP Saxe

Artisti i ri

Ingrid Andress

Phoebe Bridgers

Chika

Noah Cyrus

D Smoke

Doja Cat

Kaytranada

Megan Thee Stallion

Performanca më e mirë POP

“Yummy,” Justin Bieber

“Say So,” Doja Cat

“Everything I Wanted,” Billie Eilish

“Don’t Start Now,” Dua Lipa

“Watermelon Sugar,” Harry Styles

“Cardigan,” Taylor Swift

Bashkëpunimi më i mirë POP

“Un Dia (One Day),” J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny and Tainy

“Intentions,” Justin Bieber featuring Quavo

“Dynamite,” BTS

“Rain on Me,” Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande

“Exile,” Taylor Swift featuring Bon Iver

Albumi më i mirë POP

“Changes,” Justin Bieber

“Chromatica,” Lady Gaga

“Future Nostalgia,” Dua Lipa

“Fine Line,” Harry Styles

“Folklore,” Taylor Swift

Performanca më e mirë Rock

“Shameika,” Fiona Apple

“Not,” Big Thief

“Kyoto,” Phoebe Bridgers

“The Steps,” Haim

“Stay High,” Brittany Howard

“Daylight,” Grace Potter

Albumi më i mirë Rock

“A Hero’s Death,” Fontaines D.C.

“Kiwanuka,” Michael Kiwanuka

“Daylight,” Grace Potter

“Sound & Fury,” Sturgill Simpson

“The New Abnormal,” The Strokes

Albumi më i mirë alternativ

“Fetch the Bolt Cutters,” Fiona Apple

“Hyperspace,” Beck

“Punisher,” Phoebe Bridgers

“Jamie,” Brittany Howard

“The Slow Rush,” Tame Impala

Perfomanca më e mirë R&B

“Lightning & Thunder,” Jhené Aiko featuring John Legend

“Black Parade,” Beyoncé

“All I Need,” Jacob Collier featuring Mahalia and Ty Dolla Sign

“Goat Head,” Brittany Howard

“See Me,” Emily King

Kënga më e mirë R&B

“Better Than I Imagine,” Robert Glasper, Meshell Ndegeocello and Gabriella Wilson, tekstshkrues (Robert Glasper featuring H.E.R. and Meshell Ndegeocello)

“Black Parade,” Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk and Rickie “Caso” Tice, tekstshkrues (Beyoncé)

“Collide,” Sam Barsh, Stacey Barthe, Sonyae Elise, Olu Fann, Akil King, Josh Lopez, Kaveh Rastegar and Benedetto Rotondi, tekstshkrues (Tiana Major9 and Earthgang)

“Do It,” Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Anton Kuhl, Victoria Monét, Scott Storch and Vincent Van Den Ende, tekstshkrues (Chloe X Halle)

“Slow Down,” Nasri Atweh, Badriia Bourelly, Skip Marley, Ryan Williamson and Gabriella Wilson, tekstshkrues (Skip Marley and H.E.R.)

Albumi më i mirë R&B

“Chilombo,” Jhené Aiko

“Ungodly Hour,” Chloe X Halle

“Free Nationals,” Free Nationals

“____ Yo Feelings,” Robert Glasper

“It Is What It Is,” Thundercat

Performanca më e mirë Hip-hop

“Deep Reverence,” Big Sean Featuring Nipsey Hussle

“Bop,” DaBaby

“What’s Poppin,” Jack Harlow

“The Bigger Picture,” Lil Baby

“Savage,” Megan Thee Stallion dhe Beyoncé

“Dior,” Pop Smoke

Melodia më e mirë Hip-Hop

“Rockstar,” DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

“Laugh Now, Cry Later,” Drake featuring Lil Durk

“Lockdown,” Anderson .Paak

“The Box,” Roddy Ricch

“Highest in the Room,” Travis Scott

Kënga më e mirë Hip-Hop

“The Bigger Picture,” Dominique Jones, Noah Pettigrew and Rai’shaun Williams, songwriters (Lil Baby)

“The Box,” Samuel Gloade and Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)

“Laugh Now, Cry Later,” Durk Banks, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Ron LaTour and Ryan Martinez, songwriters (Drake featuring Lil Durk)

“Rockstar,” Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, Ross Joseph Portaro IV and Rodrick Moore, songwriters (DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch)

“Savage,” Beyoncé, Shawn Carter, Brittany Hazzard, Derrick Milano, Terius Nash, Megan Pete, Bobby Session Jr., Jordan Kyle Lanier Thorpe and Anthony White, songwriters (Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé)

Albumi më i mirë Hip-hop

“Black Habits,” D Smoke

“Alfredo,” Freddie Gibbs and the Alchemist

“A Written Testimony,” Jay Electronica

“King’s Disease,” Nas

“The Allegory,” Royce Da 5’9”

Performanca më e mire Country

“Stick That in Your Country Song,” Eric Church

“Who You Thought I Was,” Brandy Clark

“When My Amy Prays,” Vince Gill

“Black Like Me,” Mickey Guyton

“Bluebird,” Miranda Lambert

Kënga më e mirë County

“Bluebird,” Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby and Miranda Lambert, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

“The Bones,” Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins and Laura Veltz, songwriters (Maren Morris)

“Crowded Table,” Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby and Lori McKenna, songwriters (The Highwomen)

“More Hearts Than Mine,” Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis and Derrick Southerland, songwriters (Ingrid Andress)

“Some People Do,” Jesse Frasure, Shane McAnally, Matthew Ramsey and Thomas Rhett, songwriters (Old Dominion)

Albumi më i mirë Country

Lady Like,” Ingrid Andress

“Your Life Is a Record,” Brandy Clark

“Wildcard,” Miranda Lambert

“Nightfall,” Little Big Town

“Never Will,” Ashley McBryde

Latin Pop ose albumi Urban

“YHLQMDLG,” Bad Bunny

“Por Primera Vez,” Camilo

“Mesa Para Dos,” Kany García

“Pausa,” Ricky Martin

“3:33,” Debi Nova

Performanca më e mirë amerikane

“Colors,” Black Pumas

“Deep in Love,” Bonny Light Horseman

“Short and Sweet,” Brittany Howard

“I’ll Be Gone,” Norah Jones and Mavis Staples

“I Remember Everything,” John Prine

Albumi më i mirë global

“Fu Chronicles,” Antibalas

“Twice as Tall,” Burna Boy

“Agora,” Bebel Gilberto

“Love Letters,” Anoushka Shankar

“Amadjar,” Tinariwen

Producenti i vitit

Jack Antonoff

Dan Auerbach

Dave Cobb

Flying Lotus

Andrew Watt

Muzika më e mirë e filmit

“Beastie Boys Story,” Beastie Boys

“Black Is King,” Beyoncé

“We Are Freestyle Love Supreme,” Freestyle Love Supreme

“Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice,” Linda Ronstadt

“That Little Ol’ Band From Texas,” ZZ Top