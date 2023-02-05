Sonte ceremonia e çmimeve Grammy

Sonte do të mbahet ceremonia e 65-të Vjetore e Çmimeve Grammy, e cila do të mbahet në Crypto.com Arena në Los Angeles.

Beyonce kryeson me nëntë nominime, e ndjekur nga reperi Kendrick Lamar me tetë nominime dhe diva e popit Adele dhe baladerja Brandi Carlile me nga shtatë nominime.

Beyonce dhe Adele, njëjtë si në ceremoninë e vitit 2017, janë kokë më kokë në tri kategoritë kryesore; Albumi i Vitit, Rekordi i Vitit dhe Kënga e Vitit, njofton Klankosova.tv.

Disa nga nominimet janë si vijon:

Albumi i Vitit

“Voyage”, ABBA

“30,” Adele

“Un Verano Sin Ti,” Bad Bunny

“Renaissance,” Beyonce

“Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe),” Mary J. Blige

“In These Silent Days,” Brandi Carlile

“Music of the Spheres,” Coldplay

“Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers,” Kendrick Lamar

“Special,” Lizzo

“Harry’s House,” Harry Styles

Rekordi i Vitit

“Don’t Shut Me Down,” ABBA

“Easy on Me,” Adele

“Break My Soul,” Beyonce

“Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige

“You and Me on the Rock,” Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius

“Woman,” Doja Cat

“Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy

“The Heart Part 5,” Kendrick Lamar

“About Damn Time,” Lizzo

“As It Was,” Harry Styles

Kënga e Vitit

“abcdefu” — Sara Davis, Gayle & Dave Pittenger, (Gayle)

“About Damn Time” — Lizzo, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin & Theron Makiel Thomas, (Lizzo)

“All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film) — Liz Rose & Taylor Swift, (Taylor Swift)

“As It Was” — Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon & Harry Styles, (Harry Styles)

“Bad Habit” — Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Foushee, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby & Steve Lacy, (Steve Lacy)

“Break My Soul” — Beyonce, S. Carter, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant & Christopher A. Stewart, (Beyonce)

“Easy On Me” — Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, (Adele)

“God Did” — Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy)

“The Heart Part 5” — Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar & Matt Schaeffer, (Kendrick Lamar)

“Just Like That” — Bonnie Raitt, (Bonnie Raitt)

Artisti/ja i ri më i mirë

Anitta

Omar Apollo

DOMi & JD Beck

Samara Joy

Latto

Maneskin

Muni Long

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

Videoklipi më i mirë

“Easy on Me,” Adele

“Yet to Come,” BTS

“Woman,” Doja Cat

“The Heart Part 5,” Kendrick Lamar

“As It Was,” Harry Styles

“All Too Well (The Short Film),” Taylor Swift

Albumi Rap më i mirë

“God Did,” DJ Khaled

“I Never Liked You,” Future

“Come Home The Kids Miss You,” Jack Harlow

“Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers,” Kendrick Lamar

“It’s Almost Dry,” Pusha T

Albumi Rok më i mirë

“Dropout Boogie,” The Black Keys

“The Boy Named If,” Elvis Costello & The Imposters

“Crawler,” Idles

“Mainstream Sellout,” Machine Gun Kelly

“Patient Number 9,” Ozzy Osbourne

“Lucifer on the Sofa,” Spoon

Albumi më i mirë Pop

“Voyage,” ABBA

“30,” Adele

“Music of the Spheres,” Coldplay

“Special,” Lizzo

“Harry’s House,” Harry Styles

Best Dance / Electronica Album

“Renaissance,” Beyonce

“Fragments,” Bonobo

“Diplo,” Diplo

“The Last Goodbye,” Odesza

“Surrender,” Rufus du Sol

Artistët me më së shumti nomonime

Beyonce – 9

Kendrick Lamar – 8

Adele – 7

Brandi Carlile – 7

Harry Styles – 6

Mary J. Blige – 6

DJ Khaled – 6

Future – 6 /Klank